Racing driver Billy Monger to be 'woken from coma in days'...
The "gifted" 17-year-old F4 hero remained trapped in his vehicle for more than 90 minutes after Sunday's crash in which he lost both of his legs Teenage British F4 racing driver Billy Monger is going to be 'woken from his coma in days' after losing both of his lower legs in a horrific crash . The "gifted" 17-year-old was involved in the high-speed smash while racing at Donington Park in Derby on Sunday - which is being described as "one of the most horrific crashes Motorsport has seen".
