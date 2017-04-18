Power claims fourth pole at Barber Motorsports Park
Power claimed the pole for the fourth time at the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Saturday in a qualifying session dominated by Team Penske. Power's fast lap of 1:06.9614 gave him 46 career starts up front.
