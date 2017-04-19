Perez lets the good times roll

Perez lets the good times roll

Sergio Perez has drawn strength from the past, hopes still for a big team move in the future but most of all he is enjoying the present. Force India's Mexican Formula One driver is on a roll, racking up 13 successive races in the points after finishing seventh in Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix despite starting only 18th.

