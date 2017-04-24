Palmer unhurt after crash in Sochi co...

Palmer unhurt after crash in Sochi continues miserable start to season

Read more: This is Local London

British driver Jolyon Palmer admitted he suffered only a bruised ego after crashing out of qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix. Palmer, the 26-year-old from Horsham who is now in his second Formula One season, is in desperate need of a good performance here following a troubled start to the new season.

