Oliver Rowland wants to be competing in Formula One next year
Britain's Oliver Rowland has set the lofty ambition of landing a full-time Formula One seat in 2018 after he was announced as a development driver for Renault on Thursday. Rowland, 24, was already a member of the French team's young driver programme, but hopes his new role will take him one step closer to joining Lewis Hamilton and Jolyon Palmer as the next British star on the grid.
