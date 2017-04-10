No taste like home

Dan Clarke has pretty much cooked and catered his way across the country, but he's particularly pleased with his latest gig, whetting appetites in his hometown of Port aux Basques. Dan Clarke has spent 27 years as a cook and caterer across much of the country, including a nine-month stint in the Arctic Circle, but says he's been much happier since he came home to launch Poppy Dan's Kitchen at the Bruce II Sports Centre in Port aux Basques in May 2016.

