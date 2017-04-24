new Immigrant workers at Churchill Downs fear deportation
The backside of Churchill Downs hums with activity as workers clean stalls, bathe horses and lead the muscular animals on strolls to cool them down after workouts. The quiet is broken when they speak to each other and the horses - in Spanish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|22 hr
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC