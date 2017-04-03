Motor racing-Williams upbeat for F1 future after revenue growth
Former world champions Williams expressed optimism for Formula One's future under the sport's new owners Liberty Media after the team reported a profit and increased revenues for 2016 on Wednesday. The British-based team, who last won a race in 2012, finished fifth last year after ending the previous two seasons in third place overall.
