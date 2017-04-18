Motor racing: Skeptical Villeneuve la...

Motor racing: Skeptical Villeneuve lauds Alonso's Indy bid

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jacques Villeneuve has applauded Fernando Alonso's gladiatorial spirit in chasing motorsport's 'Triple Crown' but the retired Formula One world champion and Indianapolis 500 winner said he was skeptical about the Spaniard's chances. Alonso, who races for Honda-powered McLaren in Formula One, will be at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, this weekend to soak up the Indy Car atmosphere before competing in the Indy 500 in May. A win on the famed Brickyard oval would be sensational but the double world champion will still have to conquer the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race to match the unique Triple Crown achieved by the late Briton Graham Hill in 1972.

