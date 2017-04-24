Motor racing - Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
Honda will supply the Swiss-based Sauber Formula One team with engines from 2018 as well as McLaren in a move that the Japanese manufacturer hopes will help speed up the development of its troubled power unit. Formula One - F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai, China - 08/04/17 - Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson of Sweden drives during the qualifying session at the Shanghai International Circuit.
