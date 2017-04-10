Motor racing-Ecclestone reveals scant contact with new F1 bosses
Former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone returned to the Formula One paddock on Friday, for the first time since he was ousted in January, and revealed how little involvement he has had with the new management. The 86-year-old, who ran Formula One for decades, said he had yet to meet the sport's new commercial manager Sean Bratches.
