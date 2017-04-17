Media Advisory: Churchill Downs Incor...

Media Advisory: Churchill Downs Incorporated to Close Nasdaq Stock Market on April 18

Churchill Downs Incorporated in the final couple of weeks of preparation prior to its namesake racetrack's 143rd Spring Meet and the start of Kentucky Oaks and Derby week events will be ringing the NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell in New York City on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. ET .

Chicago, IL

