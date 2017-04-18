McLaren's F1 testing programme disrup...

McLaren's F1 testing programme disrupted by Honda engine issues in Bahrain

Read more: Thurrock Gazette

McLaren's sorry season took another miserable twist on Tuesday after further problems with their Honda engine contributed to them missing eight hours of testing in Bahrain. While Lewis Hamilton - back in his Mercedes after finishing a disappointing second to title rival Sebastian Vettel on Sunday - posted the fastest time, McLaren test driver Oliver Turvey managed only two laps before suffering an engine failure.

