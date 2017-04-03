Max Verstappen tops time sheets after...

Max Verstappen tops time sheets after heavily disrupted first practice in China

15 hrs ago Read more: Milford Mercury

The opening practice session for the Chinese Grand Prix was heavily disrupted by the bad weather in Shanghai on Friday. Following a deluge of overnight rain, the one-and-a-half-hour session was halted after just four minutes with the medical helicopter unable to land at the designated hospital due to the foggy conditions.

