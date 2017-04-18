Marquez sets pace in Austin MotoGP practice
MARC Marquez turned Friday's fastest MotoGP practice lap at the Grand Prix of the Americas with season points leader Maverick Vinales settling for third on the speed chart. The Spanish duo traded the top spot on the opening day in Austin, the Yamaha heading the order in the first session before the reigning world champion held sway in the latter.
