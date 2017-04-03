Long-shot Irap won the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes
Long-shot Irap won the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes for his first career victory and 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby, holding off Practical Joke by three-quarters of a length Saturday as favorite McCraken made a late charge at Keeneland. The Doug O'Neill-trained bay colt paid $64.60 as a 31-1 long shot, getting in the mix quickly from the No.
