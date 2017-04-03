Lewis Hamilton's lack of wet tyre testing leaves him feeling - apprehensive'
Lewis Hamilton fears a swift return to the Formula One winners' circle could be scuppered by the heavy rain forecast to hit Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix. Hamilton, who finished second to Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel at the opening race of the season in Melbourne, is one of the finest wet-weather drivers the sport has seen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC