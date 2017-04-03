Lewis Hamilton visits panda sanctuary

The Formula 1 racing driver is set to compete in this week's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai but was keen to get some sightseeing in before the pressure ramps up over the next few days, and took the opportunity to see the Panda Nursery House and its iPanda HQ, where he took control of the enclosure cameras. And his excursions didn't stop there as he then stopped by a traditional restaurant on Wide and Narrow Street, which the president of Germany also recently visited, to learn how to make sweet sticky rice balls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.