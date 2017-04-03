Lewis Hamilton leads from start to fi...

Lewis Hamilton leads from start to finish to win Chinese Grand Prix

Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

A dominant Lewis Hamilton delivered a crushing victory at the Chinese Grand Prix to join title rival Sebastian Vettel at the summit of the Formula One championship. Hamilton claimed his fifth victory in Shanghai with a lights-to-flag win while Vettel, who took the chequered flag at the opening round in Australia, recovered from fifth to finish in second place.

