Lewis Hamilton leads from start to finish to win Chinese Grand Prix
A dominant Lewis Hamilton delivered a crushing victory at the Chinese Grand Prix to join title rival Sebastian Vettel at the summit of the Formula One championship. Hamilton claimed his fifth victory in Shanghai with a lights-to-flag win while Vettel, who took the chequered flag at the opening round in Australia, recovered from fifth to finish in second place.
