Lewis Hamilton celebrates Shanghai Grand Prix win with Swizz Beats

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his Shanghai Grand Prix win on Monday partying with hip-hop star Swizz Beatz. The Formula 1 racing driver - who is also a passionate aspiring musician - spent the night at the final evening of Bacardi's No Commission art fair - curated by Swizz and The Dean Collection - which saw him get up on stage with the 38-year-old producer - whose real name is Kasseem Dean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.