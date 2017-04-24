Kimi Raikkonen sets the pace in Sochi
Raikkonen posted a best lap of one minute and 36.074 seconds at the Sochi Autodrom to finish fractionally ahead of his Finnish countryman Valtteri Bottas. Lewis Hamilton was third, more than half-a-second adrift of Raikkonen, while championship leader Sebastian Vettel finished the 90-minute session in fifth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar '17
|StagePhartss
|8
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC