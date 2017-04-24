Kenseth wins pole for Sunday at Richmond
The 2003 series champion needed only four laps in three rounds of qualifying Friday, outrunning final-round qualifiers like Joey Logano, who was fastest in each of the first two rounds, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who made it to the final round, but will start 12th. "I don't get a lot of poles so any time I get a pole, it's pretty special," Kenseth said.
