Josef Newgarden wins for Team Penske at Barber Motorsports Park - Sun, 23 Apr 2017 PST
NASCAR postponed the Monster Energy Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway until Monday because of heavy rain on Sunday. Newgarden kept Team Penske on top at Barber Motorsports Park Sunday with his second Indy Grand Prix of Alabama win in three years.
