Jack Harvey will drive a 5th Andretti entry in the Indy 500

15 hrs ago

It will be the first IndyCar Series race for Harvey, who has raced in 30 Indy Lights events and won the British F3 championship in 2003. Michael Andretti called Harvey "a rising talent in open-wheel racing," and noted the organization has watched him progress in the Mazda Road to Indy ladder and the British F3 series.

