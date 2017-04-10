IndyCar tests at reconfigured Texas test minus some Hondas
Pagenaud says the Texas Motor Speedway track is a different layout with the banking reduced in Turns 1 and 2 that were also widened from 60 to 80 feet. He says the bumps are gone and the turning radius into the first turn has definitely changed.
