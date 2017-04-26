Indianapolis Motor Speedway to ban smoking in grandstands
Track officials say the smoking ban will start with October's Red Bull Air Race and begin in 2018 for all races, including the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Brickyard 400. The new rules will prohibit smoking within 20 feet of buildings and reserved seating entrances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Wed
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar '17
|StagePhartss
|8
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC