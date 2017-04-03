Iliad is 7-2 morning-line Santa Anita...

Iliad is 7-2 morning-line Santa Anita Derby favorite

20 hrs ago

If you're looking for the next California Chrome, Dortmund or Exaggerator in Saturday's $1 million Santa Anita Derby, good luck. California Chrome and Dortmund won the Grade I race, the West Coast's final major steppingstone to the Kentucky Derby, as 3-5 favorites in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

