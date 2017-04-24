Helio Castroneves takes IndyCar pole ...

Helio Castroneves takes IndyCar pole at windy Phoenix

16 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Helio Castroneves took the pole position Friday night for the Verizon IndyCar race at windy Phoenix International Raceway. Blowing dust hit the desert track in the afternoon - with a 50 mph gust recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport - and the wind was still gusting to 20-25 mph at night during qualifying.

