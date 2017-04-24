Helio Castroneves takes IndyCar pole at windy Phoenix
Helio Castroneves took the pole position Friday night for the Verizon IndyCar race at windy Phoenix International Raceway. Blowing dust hit the desert track in the afternoon - with a 50 mph gust recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport - and the wind was still gusting to 20-25 mph at night during qualifying.
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|58 min
|Tjust
|12
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartz
|2
