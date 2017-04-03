Harvick earns 1st NASCAR Cup pole on ...

Harvick earns 1st NASCAR Cup pole on fresh Texas track

Kevin Harvick quickly got up to speed on the new pavement at Texas Motor Speedway, while some top drivers never made on the track for qualifying. Harvick won all three rounds of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Friday, earning his 19th career pole with a lap of 198.405 mph during the final segment at the 1 1/2-mile track that was completely repaved this year.

