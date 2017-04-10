Harry Connick Jr. to sing national an...

Harry Connick Jr. to sing national anthem at Kentucky Derby

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Grammy and Emmy award-winning entertainer Harry Connick Jr. will sing the national anthem at the Kentucky Derby next month. The jazzman, actor and former "American Idol" judge will perform the anthem in the Derby Winner's Circle at Churchill Downs on May 6. His performance before more than 160,000 fans will be broadcast live as part of NBC's coverage of the 143rd running of the Derby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar 29 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar 18 MorePhartz 2
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar '17 StagePhartss 8
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar '17 RatePharttz 16
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC