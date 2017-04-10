Harry Connick Jr. to sing national anthem at Kentucky Derby

" Grammy and Emmy award-winning entertainer Harry Connick Jr. will sing the national anthem at the Kentucky Derby next month. The jazzman, actor and former "American Idol" judge will perform the anthem in the Derby Winner's Circle at Churchill Downs on May 6. His performance before more than 160,000 fans will be broadcast live as part of NBC's coverage of the 143rd running of the Derby.

