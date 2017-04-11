Goldikova, jockey Javier Castellano among 4 elected to HOF
" Jockeys Javier Castellano, Victor Espinoza and Garrett Gomez and thoroughbred Goldikova have been elected to the National Museum of Racing's Hall of Fame. The 39-year-old Castellano has won the Eclipse Award for outstanding jockey the past four years.
