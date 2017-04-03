Ganassi open to Kyle Larson in Indy 500 _ another year
As the Indianapolis 500 draws near, the tweets starts flooding Chip Ganassi's inbox all asking the same question: When will he enter Kyle Larson in the Indy 500? Larson wants to run the race, and Ganassi is open to entering the budding NASCAR star. But it has to make sense for the team, driver and organization.
