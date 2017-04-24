FIA confirms cockpit shield track tes...

FIA confirms cockpit shield track tests as they look to 2018 Formula One campaign

Governing body the FIA has confirmed it will carry out track tests of the cockpit shield protection system ahead of implementation for the 2018 Formula One campaign. A meeting of the F1 Strategy Group and F1 Commission took place in Paris on Tuesday, which saw all members attend, including for the first time new chief executive of the Formula One Group Chase Carey, as well as FIA president Jean Todt.

