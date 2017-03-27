Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss Guenther Steiner
Vettel is the first non-Mercedes driver to lead the championship since 2013. Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
