Fancy owning an F1 racing car? Manor assets up for grabs online
A FORMER Formula 1 racing car, pit lane equipment and a pair of wind tunnels are among the assets of the Manor F1 team to be sold off at auction. The Banbury-based team went into administration after failing to secure investment ahead of the 2017 season, which began with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26. Assets belonging to Manor Grand Prix Racing and Just Racing Services, the operating company of the F1 team, will be auctioned off over four days in May. The online auction is expected to comprise of more than 4,000 lots and is being run by Gordon Brothers, a restructuring and investment firm.
