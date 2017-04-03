F1 veteran Jos Verstappen arrested after nightclub brawl
Former Formula 1 racer Jos Verstappen was taken into police custody after a nightclub brawl on April 2 according to several Dutch media reports. Specifically, De Limburger newspaper said the father of current F1 driver Max Verstappen suffered facial injuries in the fight, with club staff in Roermond, Holland, ordering those fighting to leave.
