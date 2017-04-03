F1 star Ricciardo loves his racing - " and his rugby
Red Bull ace makes a lightning-quick trip to Hong Kong to help promote the rugby sevens on his way to Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix where he hopes to 'set things right' Red Bull racing ace Daniel Ricciardo can probably be forgiven for thinking he'd rather be cooling his heels at the Hong Kong Sevens than facing a pressure cooker situation at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. It's a pity the Formula One star can't choose both events as he returns to the business side of things - and the intense racing that comes with it - at the Shanghai international circuit, where he hopes to mount a serious comeback after his nightmare start to the season at last month's Australian Grand Prix.
