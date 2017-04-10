F1 Sauber driver Wehrlein hits back a...

F1 Sauber driver Wehrlein hits back at critics over absence

The New Zealand Herald

" Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein has hit back at critics who questioned why he missed the first two races in Formula One. Wehrlein will finally make his debut for Sauber at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend, after Italian Antonio Giovinazzi replaced him at the season-opening Australian GP and then the China GP last weekend.

