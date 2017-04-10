F1 is safe enough as it is, says British driver Palmer

The sport's governing body, the FIA, are keen to increase driver head protection and a meeting of the Strategy Group in Geneva on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to develop the so-called 'shield'. The shield, a transparent screen which sits in front of the driver, was presented at the Chinese Grand Prix earlier this month, and it has now surpassed the halo, a device which was trialled last year but attracted criticism for its ugly appearance, as the FIA's preferred option.

