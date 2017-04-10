F1 driver Fernando Alonso preparing for Indy 500
McLaren driver Fernando Alonso of Spain, walks in the paddock prior to a news conference, ahead the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso is confident that in short time he can get up to speed for the Indianapolis 500, even though he has never before raced in IndyCar or on a superspeedway.
