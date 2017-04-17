F1 driver Fernando Alonso downplays 2018 Le Mans rumors
Fernando Alonso and McLaren have played down reports suggesting the Spaniard will definitely compete in the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans. The news follows the shock revelation in Bahrain this weekend that Alonso will sit out Monaco next month to make a bid for victory in the equally famous Indy 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
