F1: Australian Grand Prix chief says Melbourne has what Liberty wants
The Australian Grand Prix Corporation is confident that it's mix of sport, business, innovation and industry is exactly the recipe that Formula One's new owners are keen to promote as they look to maximise their multi-billion dollar investment. AGPC chief executive Andrew Westacott said this week that Liberty ceo Chase Carey and commercial operations manager Sean Bratches had been impressed by what Melbourne had to offer both on and off track.
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar '17
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|RatePharttz
|16
