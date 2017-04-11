F1: Australian Grand Prix chief says ...

F1: Australian Grand Prix chief says Melbourne has what Liberty wants

3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation is confident that it's mix of sport, business, innovation and industry is exactly the recipe that Formula One's new owners are keen to promote as they look to maximise their multi-billion dollar investment. AGPC chief executive Andrew Westacott said this week that Liberty ceo Chase Carey and commercial operations manager Sean Bratches had been impressed by what Melbourne had to offer both on and off track.

