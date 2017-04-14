Eye on her future, Danica Patrick rac...

Eye on her future, Danica Patrick races into fitness space

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Some 48 hours after being put through Danica Patrick's fitness test by Danica Patrick herself - it's the basis for her upcoming book and the sort of thing that will occupy her time when retirement from racing comes - I wasn't constantly sore. But every time I stood up came a sharp reminder from my legs that Patrick had kicked my butt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar 29 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar 18 MorePhartz 2
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar '17 StagePhartss 8
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar '17 RatePharttz 16
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,827 • Total comments across all topics: 280,303,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC