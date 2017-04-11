Erik Jones makes it 2 straight this season with Xfinity win
Jones also won at Texas Motor Speedway on April 8, and he was the defending race winner at Bristol from last year. With 20 laps remaining, Jones moved Ryan Blaney out of the lead to take over the top spot in a race Saturday that had a lengthy interruption for rain.
