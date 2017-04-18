Drivers trying to figure out the stic...

Drivers trying to figure out the sticky Bristol surface

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

The moment practice ended at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kurt Busch climbed the steep banking of the concrete bullring. He checked the track temperature in several spots, then used his shoes to test the grip of the surface as he scuffed his way back down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar 29 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar '17 Light Phartce 4
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar '17 MorePhartz 2
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar '17 StagePhartss 8
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar '17 RatePharttz 16
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,324 • Total comments across all topics: 280,498,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC