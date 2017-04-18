Doosan Helps Shine Light on Victory Lane When the Nascar Cup Series Returns to Bristol Motor Spee...
Doosan Portable Power will help light up Victory Lane when NASCAR's best drivers return to Bristol Motor Speedway April 21-23 for the Food City 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event. When the checkered flag waves on race day, two Doosan light tower masts will help shine light on the winning driver and race team as they celebrate victory.
