Dale Earnhardt Jr. retiring on his terms, like he did everything else in racing
NASCAR's most popular driver 14 times over, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring from NASCAR on his terms. At 42, the Hendrick Motorsports driver continues to defy convention and surprise his Junior Nation fan base.
