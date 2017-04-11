Dale Earnhardt Jr. picks up some steam - and confidence - in Texas
Dale Earnhardt Jr. stands in the garage during a practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race. Finishing fifth doesn't get anybody on the podium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar '17
|StagePhartss
|8
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|RatePharttz
|16
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC