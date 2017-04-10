Column: A mea culpa on Alonso in the Indy 500
There has been a lot of public support for Fernando Alonso's plan to race in the Indianapolis 500. He is being welcomed at every level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|11 hr
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar '17
|StagePhartss
|8
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC