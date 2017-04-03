Chinese Grand Prix talking points
Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team will arrive in Shanghai for the second round of the season trailing Ferrari following Sebastian Vettel's victory in Australia. Vettel's win at Melbourne's Albert Park - his first since the 2015 Singapore Grand Prix - sets up a potentially fascinating championship battle with Hamilton this year.
